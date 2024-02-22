S5, Ep. 17: The presidency and Christian nationalism

Presidents have made broad appeals to our country without dividing along religious belief throughout American history. Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman look at presidential leadership and talk about how our country’s founding documents set up our system of government that does not create a “Christian nation” in any sort of legal sense – rather, it ensures freedom of religion and freedom from a state establishment of religion. They also talk about why people like to claim we are a “Christian nation” and the reasons that is a problematic statement.



SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): Religious freedom at the founding

Learn more about the celebration of the holiday known as Washington’s Birthday from the National Archives.

Amanda and Holly mentioned this article by Peter Smith for the Associated Press: Many believe the founders wanted a Christian America. Some want the government to declare one now. He also wrote this piece with some frequently asked questions.

Amanda mentioned a book she is writing that will come out later this year, which is titled How to End Christian Nationalism.

Watch Holly’s video answering the question “Is America a Christian nation?” at this link.

The Rev. Jennifer Hawks wrote this piece about Article VI for Baptist News Global: How the Constitution’s original religious freedom guarantee almost didn’t happen

Amanda spoke with historian Steven Green in 2019 for this episode of our podcast series on the dangers of Christian nationalism: We were founded as a Christian nation?

Michael Meyerson is the author of Endowed by our Creator: The Birth of Religious Freedom in America. You can read more about his 2014 lectures – given for the Walter B. and Kay W. Shurden Lectures on Religious Liberty and the Separation of Church and State – in this recap.

Segment 2 (starting at 24:21): Words from previous presidents

Click here to visit BJC’s website page with a few quotes from Founders, presidents, and Baptists about the relationship between church and state. The quotes include links or citations to the original source material.

Segment 3 (starting at 33:20): What now?

