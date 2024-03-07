S5, Ep. 19: Still smarting over Obergefell, Justice Alito calls for a new case

The Supreme Court declines to hear thousands of cases a year, but one recent denial included a troubling statement from Justice Samuel Alito. Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman look at a case out of Missouri about potential jurors being struck from the jury pool because of their anti-LGBTQ beliefs, and they break down Justice Alito’s 5-page statement that seems to be asking for another case with the same issue at stake. What could this mean for the future, and why is Justice Alito still hung up on the Obergefell v. Hodges decision from 2015?



SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): What happened in this case?

Holly mentioned this resource from The Washington Post that shows an update on cases as the term progresses: The Supreme Court Trump-Colorado ruling, and big 2024 decisions to come

Amanda and Holly discussed Donald Trump’s plan to create a task force fighting anti-Christian bias in episode 13 of this current season ‘God Made Trump,’ Biden campaigns at a church, and more news from the campaign trail

Amanda read from this article in The New York Times by Abbie VanSickle describing the factual background of the lawsuit: Justice Alito Renews Criticism of Landmark Ruling on Same-Sex Marriage

Segment 2 (starting at 14:33): Why did Justice Alito write this statement?

You can read Justice Alito’s statement on the denial of cert on page 25 of this PDF document of the order list from the Supreme Court on Feb. 20, 2024.

Amanda mentioned three cases invoked by Justice Alito:

Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.