S5, Ep. 02: Southern Baptist Convention president, ‘White Evangelical Racism’ author, and Respecting Religion co-host discuss Christian nationalism

What happens when you talk about Christian nationalism with the president of the Southern Baptist Convention, a historian who wrote a book on white evangelical racism, and the lead organizer of Christians Against Christian Nationalism? Find out as we bring you portions of a panel conversation recorded in September during the Texas Tribune Festival. The Rev. Dr. Bart Barber, Dr. Anthea Butler, and Amanda Tyler talk about Christian nationalism’s connection to the January 6 attack, Baptist history, American history, Christian citizenship, and much more. You might hear surprising areas of agreement in this honest, in-depth, and animated conversation.

SHOW NOTES:

Segment 1 (starting at 02:35): Introduction to today’s show

We are playing excerpts from a conversation from the Texas Tribune Festival, recorded on September 22, 2023.

The participants are:

Amanda Tyler , executive director of BJC, lead organizer of Christians Against Christian Nationalism, and co-host of Respecting Religion

Rev. Dr. Bart Barber , president of the Southern Baptist Convention and pastor of First Baptist Church of Farmersville, Texas

Dr. Anthea Butler , the Geraldine R. Segal Professor in American Social Thought and chair of the Religious Studies Department at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the author of White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America

Moderator Robert Downen , Texas Tribune reporter covering democracy and threats to it; previously, he covered religion at the Houston Chronicle

Amanda shared a video clip of the conversation on her X account, which you can view here.

The Bloudy Tenet of Persecution was written by Roger Williams in 1644.

Segment 2 (starting at 11:59): The overlaps of Christian nationalism

Read more about the push in Texas to install public school “chaplains” at this link: BJConline.org/publicschoolchaplains

Segment 3 (starting at 19:24): The draw of Christian nationalism and Christian involvement in politics



Dr. Butler’s book is White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America.

You can read the Southern Baptist Convention’s statement of faith at this link. Article XVII is about religious liberty.

Segment 4 (starting at 31:23): Christian nationalism in churches and in politics

Read the Christians Against Christian Nationalism statement and learn more about the campaign at this link.

Segment 5 (starting at 37:21): Christian nationalism and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Read the report on Christian Nationalism and the January 6, 2021, Insurrection at this link. It was produced by BJC and the Freedom From Religion Foundation, and features contributions from Amanda Tyler and Dr. Anthea Butler, along with many others.

Read the letter submitted to the January 6 Select Committee from Christian leaders at this link.

Watch Rep. Jared Huffman’s floor speech about Christian nationalism here.

Watch Amanda Tyler’s testimony to Congress on Christian nationalism here. She discusses it in episode 9 of season 4 of Respecting Religion.

Segment 6 (starting at 43:51): Differences in Christian nationalism and faith-based advocacy

Read the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” at this link.

