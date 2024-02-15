S5, Ep. 16: The trouble with *religious* charter schools

There is a novel – and concerning – development in public education and the relationship between the institutions of church and state: Oklahoma and Guam have proposed religious charter schools. Litigation has already started. But, what is a religious charter school, and why is the idea such a problem? Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman say they are illegal and that they challenge some basic assumptions.







SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): What are religious charter schools, and what’s the problem?

Holly and Amanda discussed the trouble with school vouchers in episode 8 and episode 9 of this season.

In an order on his way out the door, former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor issued an opinion that said religious charter schools were ok, but then new Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond reversed that guidance. Read Don Byrd’s article for BJC’s website about the Oklahoma and Guam charter schools: Guam joins Oklahoma in approving government-funded religious charter schools after legislature overrides governor’s veto

Segment 2 (starting at 12:39): The lawsuits in Oklahoma trying to stop this action

You can download the petition for the lawsuit by Oklahoma Attorney General Genter Drummond in the Oklahoma Supreme Court at this link on the website of the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

The lawsuit brought by the ACLU, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and others is called OKPLAC, Inc. v. Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. Read the cxomplaint and learn more on the websites of the ACLU and of Americans United. OKPLAC is the “Oklahoma Parent Legislative Advocacy Coalition.”

Segment 3 (starting at 18:43): State and constitutional questions about charter schools

Visit this resource from the U.S. Department of Education to learn more about charter schools.

The trinity of recent Supreme Court cases mentioned were:

Trinity Lutheran v. Comer (2017)

Espinoza v. Montana Dept. of Revenue (2020)

Carson v. Makin (2022)

Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.