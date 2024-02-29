S5, Ep. 18: A chief justice or chief theologian for Alabama?

An alarming ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court is leading to the shutdown of in vitro fertilization clinics, and the concurrence’s use of Scripture and Christian theology is causing additional concerns. Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman look at this troubling ruling, the various religious views on life, and why it’s an issue for a justice to cite the Bible in an opinion.

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): What is the Alabama case about?

The Alabama Supreme Court case is called LePage v. Center for Reproductive Medicine. You can read the decision and the concurrence here.

For additional information on the case, listen to the NPR interview with law professor Mary Ziegler in this story: How Alabama’s ruling that frozen embryos are ‘children’ could impact IVF

Amanda and Holly discussed the Dobbs decision in episode 4 of season 4.

Segment 2 (starting at 13:18): The decision and even more-troubling concurrence

Listen to the “On the Media” interview with Matthew D. Taylor: Christian Nationalism is Reshaping Fertility Rights, and Books Dominate at the Oscars

Amanda talked about her experience at the ReAwaken America tour in episode 22 of season 4 of Respecting Religion.

Segment 3 (starting at 31:15): Additional reactions to the opinion

Read the entire piece by Noah Feldman for Bloomberg at this link: Embryos Are Now Children in Alabama. Blame the Supreme Court.

Amanda and Holly discussed the Kennedy v. Bremerton decision in episode 21 of season 3.

