S5, Ep. 20: Attending the State of the Union

Get a first-hand account of attending the State of the Union address on this episode. Amanda Tyler talks with Holly Hollman about her experience, providing a new way to think about who represents our country in the room during the president’s address. She shares about her invitation and various discussions with members of Congress about Christian nationalism. Plus, if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to serve your country by working at a polling place on Election Day, hear about Amanda’s experience in Texas and how you can do the same, helping to ensure free and fair elections for our representatives in D.C.



SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): The cost of speaking out against Christian nationalism

Amanda mentioned this article by Jack Jenkins for Religion News Service: Freethought Caucus’ Huffman invites Christian nationalism critic to State of the Union

Read the report published by BJC and the Freedom From Religion Foundation on Christian nationalism and the January 6, insurrection.

Click here to watch Rep. Jared Huffman’s floor speech on the dangers of Christian nationalism, which mentions the joint report.

Hear Amanda’s conversation with Rob Reiner and Dan Partland on their film “God & Country” in episode 12 of this season of Respecting Religion

Segment 2 (starting at 08:44): Attending the State of the Union address

Amanda and Rep. Jared Huffman filmed a video together before they went to the State of the Union address. You can watch it on Instagram.

Amanda and Holly discussed the Alabama ruling impacting IVF treatments in the state on episode 18 of this season of Respecting Religion.

Segment 3 (starting at 30:23): Serving as an election worker

Holly spoke with Chris Crawford of Protect Democracy about ways people of faith can be involved in free and fair elections on episode 14 of this season of Respecting Religion.

