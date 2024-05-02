S5, Ep. 27: 100 episodes and 100,000 downloads

For the 100th episode of Respecting Religion, Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman answer listener questions, ranging from the law surrounding the tax-exempt status of religious institutions to their favorite Supreme Court justices. They also look at some of the big Supreme Court decisions and the shifts on the Court since this podcast began four years ago, sharing some of their favorite and most impactful episodes.







SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): How did we get to 100 episodes?

The podcast series on the dangers of Christian nationalism ran in 2019, and it’s available on the BJC Podcast feed, and you can see all of the episodes on this page of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism website.

Holly and Amanda mentioned some of their favorite episodes, including:

You can see a list of every single episode at BJConline.org/RespectingReligion

Segment 2 (starting at 19:06): Questions on tax-exempt status, tough conversations, and more

Holly mentioned the 1983 case of Bob Jones University v. United States. You can read the decision here.

For more about the Respect for Marriage Act, check out episode 7 from season 4: Does the Respect for Marriage Act protect religious liberty?

For more on the Johnson Amendment and the way it protects churches and other groups who are eligible for the 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, visit this page on our website. Amanda and Holly also discussed it a bit on episode 4 of season 2: Grading the Trump administration on religious freedom.

Holly mentioned episode 6 from season 3: Challenging misinformation: How to have productive conversations with friends and family.

Segment 3 (starting at 34:07): Questions on podcast recommendations, favorite Supreme Court justices, and more

The podcasts mentioned by Amanda and Holly were:

Strict Scrutiny

Prosecuting Donald Trump

The Ezra Klein Show

Another Mother Runner

Amicus

Ten Percent Happier

Amanda and Holly discussed being interns at BJC. The internship program is ongoing – learn more about the opportunities by visiting BJConline.org/internships

