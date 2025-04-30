S6, Ep. 13: Active citizenship: A conversation with Melissa Rogers about promoting religious freedom and the common good
The executive director of the White House Faith-based Office in the Obama and Biden administrations shares her inside perspective on government, where we are right now, and how people can truly make an impact
Melissa Rogers joins the podcast for a conversation about how each of us can take steps to promote religious freedom and the common good in the United States today. After leading the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships in the Obama and Biden administrations, she shares her inside perspective on government, where we are right now, and how people can truly make an impact. Our religious freedom protects everyone’s right to bring their faith to the public square, and you won’t want to miss this conversation about opportunities we have as Americans to engage government at all levels and express ourselves in the face of injustice.
SHOW NOTES
Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): The genius of our constitutional protections for religious freedom
Melissa Rogers served as the executive director of the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships in the Obama and Biden administrations. You can click here to read her extensive biography. She is the author of Faith in American Public Life, published in 2019.
She has been on two earlier BJC podcasts:
- Respecting Religion, S2, Ep. 06: What’s next? The Biden administration and religious liberty (2020)
- The Dangers of Christian Nationalism series, episode 9: Religious freedom, church-state law and Christian nationalism (2019), alongside Rabbi David Saperstein. You also can watch a video of that podcast.
NOTE: On April 21, we released a special podcast episode recorded at the same time as this conversation, focusing on the case of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia and the rule of law. Click here to hear that portion of the conversation.
Segment 2 (starting at 10:09): Our current moment as a country
Here are links with more information from this portion of the conversation:
Melissa discussed the work of the federal government to protect places of worship. Protecting Houses of Worship is a helpful resource on this topic from the CISA (the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security).
She also mentioned the Biden-Harris administration’s work on countering hate. One example is the United We Stand Summit in 2022: Taking Action to Prevent and Address Hate-Fueled Violence and Foster Unity. Click here to read more about the summit, or click here to watch the full summit proceedings.
In addition, the Biden-Harris administration released the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism in 2023, and the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate in 2024.
Learn more about BJC’s Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org.
Segment 3 (starting 16:52): Practical ways to take action
Here are a few resources and organizations to connect with if you are interested in responding to governmental actions, including by sharing information about their impact on you or your community:
DOGE cuts:
- Have you been impacted by DOGE cuts? Share your story with the Center for American Progress
- Article published by The Century Foundation: We Led Federal Agencies. Here Are 10 Ways That President Trump and Elon Musk’s Attacks on Federal Workers Will Hurt You by Mark Zuckerman, Julie Su, Lauren McFerran, Gayle Goldin, Rachel West, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Ruth Friedman, Carole Johnson, Viviann Anguiano, Kayla Patrick and Loredana Valtierra
Information on various lawsuits challenging governmental actions:
Melissa mentioned the lawsuit challenging the recission of the “sensitive locations” guidance as a violation of religious freedom protections under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). Read more about the lawsuit on our website, which is being led by Democracy Forward. Another lawsuit on sensitive locations is also being pursued by a group led by the Institute for Congressional Advocacy and Protection.
You can find more information about this and other pending lawsuits here:
- Updates from Democracy Forward
- Just Security’s litigation tracker
- Legal actions of CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington)
Resource on how to protect democracy:
Interested in calling your congressional representatives about issues you care about? Here’s how you can find their contact information:
A transcript of this podcast will be available in the coming days — return to this page for the latest.