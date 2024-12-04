What’s next?

By Jaziah Masters

Research Fellow at the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation

As you read this article, you know the next president will be Donald Trump, and you know who will represent you in Congress, as well as your state legislature, city council and school board. Plus, there were various ballot initiatives in states and cities decided across the country. Are you satisfied with the results? Why or why not?

Regardless of the results, one of the largest voting blocs were people who did not cast a ballot in the 2024 elections. Voter turnout has steadily increased over the years and, according to Pew Research, the 2020 presidential election saw the highest turnout rate for any national election since 1900. Notably, that turnout was only 66% of eligible voters, meaning about one out of every three eligible voters in the United States did not cast a ballot. This is to say nothing of the midterm elections, where we often see even lower voter turnout. The 2022 midterm turnout exceeded every midterm since 1970, and only 46% of eligible voters cast a ballot.

Believe it or not, U.S. voter turnout trails many global peers. The turnout for the 2020 U.S. election placed us 31st out of 49 other highly developed and mostly democratic countries, according to Pew Research. (We were right between Colombia and Greece, falling far behind Uruguay, Turkey and Peru, which claimed the top spots.)

Why do people not vote? It is a question that vexes the minds of campaigns, politicians and civic-minded citizens everywhere. In a previous edition of this magazine, I outlined some of the voter suppression efforts enacted to prevent people from casting a ballot. But, there are so many more.

This reality loomed large in a conversation I moderated in September on voter suppression. Rachel Carter of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Nomi Joyrich of Jews for a Secular Democracy, and Monica Spencer of VoteRiders joined me to discuss the issue and explain ways Christian nationalism contributes to many efforts designed to prevent individuals from voting.

Admittedly, the connection wasn’t always straightforward to me. Christian nationalism is a political ideology and cultural framework that conflates American and Christian identities, distorting both in the process. How does this interact with voter suppression? During the webinar, I laid out three points to show how these two problems are connected:

· Christian nationalism holds that to be a true American, one must be a Christian. But that “Christian” identity is tied to and provides cover for privilege, white supremacy and racial subjugation. Only a “select few” have the right and responsibility to engage in the public square.

· But that public square is made up of more than a privileged few. That public square is made up of all of us. Voting is a key element of civic engagement. It allows us to elect representatives of many interests and hold our elected officials accountable.

· Christian nationalism works to undermine the electoral system by targeting specific voters who do not align with its exclusionary tenets. The result? Targeted barriers to the ballot box aimed at historically marginalized communities.

The panel discussion was part of an event that included a screening of the short film “Suppressed and Sabotaged 2024: The Fight to Vote.” The film tells personal stories of voter suppression and election subversion that took place in recent election cycles. It illustrates how the people disproportionately affected by voter suppression are older adults; first-time voters; college-aged students; Black, Indigenous, and people of color; and people with disabilities.

Tuesday, November 5, 2024, loomed large in our minds. That day has come and gone. What lies before us? The truth is, there are no easy answers. One person alone cannot fix it. The work continues no matter the outcome of any election.

The ideology of Christian nationalism is not going away, and voter suppression efforts are not going away.

The day after any election — and every day thereafter — we still see manifestations of Christian nationalism firmly entrenched in our society. Voter suppression measures are still firmly entrenched, too. Measures to ban books are still being enacted. Unlicensed chaplains are still allowed in some public schools. Advocates are still pushing the mandated display of the Ten Commandments (while others fight it in the courts). What does this mean?

Voting is not enough to end Christian nationalism, but voting is one tool in a broader movement. To win this fight, we must love, care for and organize our communities. As we prepare for 2025, let us dedicate ourselves to working in community and solidarity.

The lingering question is, how? Coming full circle, that is why I think it was so important to hear the voices of Rachel Carter, Nomi Joyrich and Monica Spencer during the panel discussion. They all serve organizations that encourage voter participation, but that is not their sole focus. These groups — and many others — are involved in various initiatives, including offering pro bono legal assistance, providing financial assistance to students attending institutions of higher learning, and advocating for greater federal workplace protections. The causes they champion continue, and the work is not done yet.

Who won your local elections? Do they know you? Do you know them? What organizations are prominent in your community? Are you a member? What causes do you care about? Meeting your representatives and finding answers to these specific questions might inform what comes next for you and give you ways to take action.