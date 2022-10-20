S4, Ep.03: Lessons learned in 3 years of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign
The language around the political ideology continues to change.
It’s been three years since the launch of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism initiative. In this episode, Amanda and Holly discuss what we’ve learned since convening that project and how the conversation is changing today. They share about accusations we’ve heard over the project’s lifetime, why we are seeing this topic in the media more often, and the odd ways the public discourse is shifting.
SHOW NOTES:
Segment one (starting at 00:47): A brief history of Christians Against Christian Nationalism
Prior episodes of this podcast series discussing Christian nationalism include:
- S3, Ep. 19: Gun culture and Christian nationalism in America (June 16, 2022)
- S3, Ep. 18: Christian nationalism and election season 2022 (June 2, 2022)
- S3, Ep. 12: Christian nationalism and January 6 (Feb. 17, 2022)
- S1, Ep. 11: Christian nationalism during the coronavirus pandemic (April 30, 2020)
Read and sign the Christians Against Christian Nationalism statement at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org.
Visit this link for the Christians Against Christian Nationalism library of resources including:
- Our 2019 podcast series on the dangers of Christian nationalism and corresponding discussion guide
- One-page explainer on Christian nationalism
- Frequently Asked Questions
Visit BJC’s YouTube channel for a playlist of videos addressing frequently asked questions, including:
- What is Christian Nationalism, and how is it different from Christianity?
- Is the United States a “Christian nation”?
Read the joint report from BJC and the Freedom From Religion Foundation on Christian nationalism and the January 6 insurrection at this link.
Visit BJC’s library of resources at BJConline.org/christian-nationalism
Segment two (starting at 11:40): Where are we now in the battle against Christian nationalism?
We played two clips from members of Congress:
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a panel discussion at CPAC Texas 2022
- Rep. Lauren Boebert speaking at Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colorado
The joint AP / PBS Frontline investigation on the rise of Gen. Michael Flynn and the ReAwaken America tour includes this article by Michelle Smith and Richard Lardner: “Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken road show recruits ‘Army of God’”
The PBS Frontline Special titled “Michael Flynn’s Holy War” is available at this link.
Read Amanda’s op-ed for CNN.com: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words on Christian nationalism are a wake-up call
As mentioned, Amanda has been on several programs recently discussing Christian nationalism. Here are a few:
- Up Front, a program on Al Jazeera English
- Ayman, a program on MSNBC on Peacock
- Reality Check with John Avlon, a program on CNN
Segment three (starting at 27:04): Lessons learned as we continue the cause
Amanda was interviewed for this article in Texas Monthly by Bekah McNeel: Decoding the Christian Language of Texas GOP Officials
You’re invited! Join us October 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in-person at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. or online for a special event: “How White Christian Nationalism Threatens Our Democracy”. Amanda will be alongside The Most Rev. Michael Curry (Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church) and Dr. Samuel Perry (the co-author of The Flag and the Cross: White Christian Nationalism and the Threat to American Democracy). The conversation will be moderated by the Rev. Jim Wallis, who is director of the Georgetown University Center on Faith and Justice. Visit this Eventbrite link for registration and livestream details.
