S4, Ep.03: Lessons learned in 3 years of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign

It’s been three years since the launch of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism initiative. In this episode, Amanda and Holly discuss what we’ve learned since convening that project and how the conversation is changing today. They share about accusations we’ve heard over the project’s lifetime, why we are seeing this topic in the media more often, and the odd ways the public discourse is shifting.

SHOW NOTES:

Segment one (starting at 00:47): A brief history of Christians Against Christian Nationalism

Segment two (starting at 11:40): Where are we now in the battle against Christian nationalism?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a panel discussion at CPAC Texas 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert speaking at Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colorado

The joint AP / PBS Frontline investigation on the rise of Gen. Michael Flynn and the ReAwaken America tour includes this article by Michelle Smith and Richard Lardner: “Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken road show recruits ‘Army of God’”

The PBS Frontline Special titled “Michael Flynn’s Holy War” is available at this link.

Read Amanda’s op-ed for CNN.com: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words on Christian nationalism are a wake-up call

Segment three (starting at 27:04): Lessons learned as we continue the cause

Amanda was interviewed for this article in Texas Monthly by Bekah McNeel: Decoding the Christian Language of Texas GOP Officials

You’re invited! Join us October 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in-person at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. or online for a special event: “How White Christian Nationalism Threatens Our Democracy”. Amanda will be alongside The Most Rev. Michael Curry (Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church) and Dr. Samuel Perry (the co-author of The Flag and the Cross: White Christian Nationalism and the Threat to American Democracy). The conversation will be moderated by the Rev. Jim Wallis, who is director of the Georgetown University Center on Faith and Justice. Visit this Eventbrite link for registration and livestream details.

