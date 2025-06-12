S6, Ep. 16: What’s going on with the Supreme Court, a new travel ban, and the military in L.A.?

With decisions from the Supreme Court, a new travel ban, and a federally militarized presence in Los Angeles, there are many activities in our world that deserve attention. Amanda and Holly discuss several current events in this episode, including the revival of one of the ugliest policies of the first Trump administration. Plus, they review the unanimous decision in a Supreme Court case about religious exemptions to employment law and discuss the Court’s decision not to hear a case involving the protection of sacred land.

Segment 1 (starting at 00:37): Recent and still-developing news

Segment 2 (starting at 13:17): The new travel ban

After President Trump issued his new travel ban on June 4, Amanda released a statement you can read on BJC’s website: BJC condemns new travel ban as ‘state-sanctioned discrimination’

Segment 3 (starting 20:09): The decision in Catholic Charities Bureau v. Wisconsin Labor & Industry Review Commission

Supreme Court decisions we are waiting for include:

The case Apache Stronghold v. U.S. involves the sacred land of Chí'chil Biłdagoteel — loosely translated in English as "Oak Flat." Read more about the denial of cert on BJC's website: U.S. Supreme Court declines Oak Flat petition, allows for federal transfer of sacred land to mining company.

